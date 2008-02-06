I know some of the networks called Missouri for Clinton, but right Obama is winning by 5,000 votes with 98 percent of the precincts reporting. And according to the MSNBC breakdown, the oustanding returns come from just three counties, two of which are strongly pro-Obama. (One of them is St. Louis City.)

Maybe they know something I don't, but it sure doesn't look like a Clinton win right now.

Of course, as I noted earlier, whether Clinton or Obama "won" the state may not affect the ultimate delegate count -- which, don't forget, is what really matters.

--Jonathan Cohn