Whoever called Missouri for Hillary Clinton for certain news outlets made a big mistake. Obama's now overtaken her and leads by about 4,900 votes with 98 percent of the vote in. And it looks like whatever votes are left are from St. Louis City, which is Obama's strongest county in the state. It's hard to see how he loses this unless these county numbers are wrong. Granted, the delegates will be split almost evenly in any case, but it could make a difference for post-Tuesday spinning purposes.



--Josh Patashnik