February 5, 2008



HILLARY'S BIG NIGHT CONTINUES



Southwest to Midwest, Clinton Picks Up Two More Toss Up States



Two more closely contested toss-up states have gone for Hillary Clinton.



MISSOURI



Barack Obama outspent Hillary by $300,000 in TV ads in Missouri. He also benefited from the endorsements of high-profile surrogates across the state such as Representatives Carnahan and Clay, and Senator McCaskill, all of whom actively campaigned for him and appeared in ads on his behalf.



Despite these challenges--and with the help of Kansas City Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Former Majority Leader Dick Gephardt--Hillary Clinton won this important toss-up state.



ARIZONA....