Chuck Todd just broke it down on MSNBC in an extremely helpful way. He had Obama winning four more delegates than Hillary (out of 1700!). Wow. A real split decision.

P.S. One thing to keep in mind, now that this thing has a real chance of going all the way to the convention: watch those head-to-head polls. If either Hillary or Obama looks a lot stronger against McCain as the year progresses (right now Obama looks about 4 points better, on average), those superdelegates might feel moved to follow the numbers.

--Isaac Chotiner