Despite the endorsements by senator Teddy Kennedy (and by the extended clan

from New York to California), the other senator from the Bay State John F.

Kerry and the governor of the Commonwealth Deval Patrick, Barack Obama lost

Massachusetts, and he lost it by a rather sizable margin. If not exactly a

repudiation of the three, it shows that voters don't put too much trust in

what they say.



Still and frankly, I can't understand why Teddy's enthusiasm for Obama

didn't produce more strength at the polling booths. John F. Kerry's support

didn't register, mostly because he himself doesn't register with the

electorate any more any way. There is some primary opposition already

announced. But I don't recognize the candidate's name. So Kerry may just

saunter into office again. Unless a strong Republican shows up to

challenge him. On the other hand, I can't think of a strong Republican.



Which brings me to Patrick. He has turned out to be a screw-up as

governor. It was predictable because, although he had the high office of

assistant attorney general for civil rights, did not accomplish much in

that position, hewing to a view that the state of race relations in the

country had not changed since the sixties. Then he worked as a lawyer for

Texaco and Pepsi. His career is one of those narratives of upward failure.



Patrick's endorsement of Obama probably hurt the candidate. Patrick has

very little credibility in the state. He is now trying to fix his budget

problems by bringing gambling casinos into the Commonwealth. This is a

scheme that will entrap people short on cash to wager (wrongly) that

they'll make a bundle in one night, which they won't. But the state may

subsidize their heating costs. Cynical, oh, so cynical.



