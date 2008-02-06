Using these rough numbers, then both Clinton and Obama are at about 1,000 delegates right now. That means either one would needs 1,025 more delegates to win the nomination.

Now here's the tough part. In the remaining primaries and caucuses, only 1,787 delegates are at stake. So to win the nomination on pledged delegates alone, a candidate has to win 57 percent of those at stake. And that won't be so easy to do.

Remember, the Democrats don't have winner-take-all contests anymore. The primaries and caucuses award delegates with formulas that are based on proportional representation. In a situation where two candidates, each with solid funding, are running strong, it will be difficult to run up large margins. It's entirely possible we'll see a lot of results like last night, in which – after all the back-and-forth over who won which state – the two finished nearly even in delegates won.

Obviously, the super-delegates could play a key role if they start to swing one way or the other. Here, I wonder, whether major endorsements – from still-undeclared unions (like SEIU) or former candidates (Al Gore or John Edwards) – could come into play. And don't forget there's the whole Florida-Michigan fiasco to sort out.

On the other hand, it's also possible that super-delegates will wait until the last possible minute before declaring – and that even some pledged superdelegates might start to waver, either because they've changed their minds or it becomes in their political interest to do so. (Yes, there will be deal-making.) If super-delegates shift to uncommitted, then the threshhold for winning the nomination will go up.



Does that mean we're headed to a brokered convention in August? Josh Marshall seems to think so. And while it still seems unlikely to me, it certainly seems a great deal more possible than it did 24 hour ago. Given the twists and turns so far, certainly, it'd be foolish to make any strong predictions about what happens next.

This much, however, we can say: The math suggests we in the media should treat the upcoming contests a little differently than we have the past ones. States still matter, insofar as they offer hints about how the candidates might perform in November. But when it comes to the nomination, delegates are the real issue. They should be the focus of coverage.

More important, we should stop playing up every contest as a chance for one candidate or the other to lock up the nomination – which clearly isn't going to happen anytime soon – and settle in for a protracted contest.

Who knows, it may all come down to the contest on June 7 -- in Puerto Rico.

Update: Apparently the Obama campaign is thinking along the same lines.

