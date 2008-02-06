Here's one prominent conservative who--while not driven barking mad by McCain's successes ala Rush or Ann Coulter--is nonetheless waxing nostalgic about What Might Have Been: "The Strange GOP Nominating Victory"

This isn't to pick on Blankley. It's human nature to sit around thinking about how much better life would be "if only...", and politics seems to provoke this tendency more than the average endeavor. If only Barack Obama had had a few more days to stump in Massachusetts... If only John Edwards had had a couple of more weeks to woo Iowans in 2004... If only Florida voters could have figured out those freaking butterfly ballots in 2000...

But before falling prey to such fantasizing, it's best to think on this bit of wisdom from Nathan Arizona: "If a frog had wings, it wouldn't bump it's ass a hoppin'."

Then again, if you're really looking for Arizona-style insight, it's hard to beat this: "Eight-hundred leaf-tables and no chairs? You can't sell leaf-tables and no chairs. Chairs, you got a dinette set. No chairs, you got dick!"