I shoudn't have been so quick to mock Romney's business acumen. Compared to Rudy, Romney got quite the bang for his buck. This old LAT squib points out that the $50 million Giuliani spent on his presidential bid bought him just one delegate. Meaning he would have had to spend around $60 billion to get the 1,191 delegates needed to win the nomination. No wonder he dropped out.

--Jason Zengerle