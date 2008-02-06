Don't look now, but with 98 percent of precincts reporting, Barack Obama leads in New Mexico by exactly 71 votes. However it turns out, Hillary's going to win the district-level delegate count in the state by one. Obama prevailed in the first and third congressional districts, but since they both have six delegates, it was a three-three split in each. Clinton won the second congressional district, which has five delegates and will split for her 3-2. It looks as though nine more delegates are awarded proportionally based on the statewide vote, so whoever can pull out the statewide win get a 5-4 split.

--Josh Patashnik