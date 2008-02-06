I just got an e-plea from Team Hillary to help them raise "$3 million in three days." No doubt they're feeling the pressure from Obama's eye-popping more-than-$1-million-for-every-day-of-January average. But this move seems risky. What if they fail--badly? Intrepid reporters surely will be checking in next week to see how they fared. If for whatever reason the dough doesn't come rolling in, will the campaign risk flat-out lying to save face?

Someone remind me to call over there Monday to ask if they hit their mark.

--Michelle Cottle