The news that Hillary Clinton lent her campaign money is a surprise, but let's keep this in perspective: The Clintons have raised money from shocking sources before.

If you're following the Clinton loan story--or just intrigued by the phrases "selling nonexistent coffee beans to Fidel Castro," "fleeing to Canada with a dead man's identity," and "Fabio's manager"--it's probably worth ogling this Clinton donor refresher.

--Barron YoungSmith