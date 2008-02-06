At least, that's what a leaked memo says:

By the time the last primary is held June 7, Obama's advisers project he will have 1,806 delegates to 1,789 for New York Senator Hillary Clinton, according to a document outlining the scenario that was inadvertently attached to a release on delegate counts from yesterday's Super Tuesday primaries.

That doesn't include Michigan or Florida (and, note, the DNC is now pressuring both states to hold do-over caucuses), and, sadly, there are no clues as to which states the campaign sees itself winning. [Update: Whoops, either Bloomberg updated the piece or I missed it on the first go round: The memo has Obama winning most of the remaining states, but not Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.]

--Bradford Plumer