With senior Clinton staffers reportedly forgoing pay "voluntarily" in February, it may be worth noting that we saw a virtually identical story last month:

Giuliani campaign staffers forgo paychecks Relinquishing January pay 'voluntary' and limited to senior aides

Now, obviously Clinton is not in anywhere near as terrible shape today as Giuliani was a month ago. But his is an act you don't want to be following in any way, shape or form.

Update: The news that Obama has raised over $4 million since polls closed 24 hours ago isn't going to help any.

Update Update: Make that just over $5.8 million (and counting) at 11:25 pm. (Thanks, commenters.)

