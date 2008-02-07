Obama's post-Super Tuesday fundraising haul is certainly impressive. But Hillary's--while not as big--is more surprising. After all, the assumption was she didn't have a small donor base. But now she suddenly does. From Marc Ambinder:

In the 24 hours since polls closed on Super Tuesday, as more than $4M in donations from 35,000 new donors have poured into Clinton's campaign, according to a senior campaign official. (As of 11:00 am, the total is nearly $5M.)

That $5 million loan is looking like it was her Oral Roberts moment.

--Jason Zengerle