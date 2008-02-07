Here's a portion of his drop-out speech:

''If I fight on in my campaign, all the way to the convention, I would forestall the launch of a national campaign and make it more likely that Senator Clinton or (Barack) Obama would win. And in this time of war, I simply cannot let my campaign, be a part of aiding a surrender to terror,'' Romney planned to say in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference. [Emphasis added.]

So, after adopting about 20 different personas over the course of the campaign, Romney has decided to leave it as John McCain. I guess that makes sense. After all, it was McCain's persona that proved to be the winning one. Too bad for Mitt that he didn't think of that earlier.

--Jason Zengerle