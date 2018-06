I just received an email update from Hillary campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle. The campaign is so thrilled with the early response to its fund-raising call--having pulled in $3 million in less than 24 hours--that its doubling its original goal to $6 million in 72 hours.

Is it just me, or does this plea for more cash strike anyone else as particularly poignant coming from a woman we recently learned is currently working for free?

--Michelle Cottle