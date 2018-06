I'm sitting here listening in on a Team Hillary campaign-finance update call featuring the Macker, who's reporting that the online money haul since Super Tuesday now sits at $7.5 million and that "all staff, 100 percent paid."

Update: Hillary's finance director just clarified that the $7.5 million is since Feb. 1 and that the number over the past couple of days is $6.4 million. Still nothing to sneeze at.

--Michelle Cottle