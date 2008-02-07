So, as Michelle notes, it turns out that Hillary's massive fundraising haul means her top staffers won't have to go without pay after all--as the campaign had said they'd be doing just yesterday. Was it all a ruse to rake in the bucks? ABC reports:

One longtime Democratic consultant not affiliated with any campaign wondered if perhaps the whole thing wasn't a big stunt to garner media attention and look like an "underdog." "I'd take this revelation as a sign that they planned this whole thing," the consultant said.

And to think I was kidding about this being Hillary's Oral Roberts moment.

--Jason Zengerle