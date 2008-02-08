



Interesting moment from the latest Clinton campaign conference call. Washington Post media reporter Howie Kurtz asked Howard Wolfson about a comment by MSNBC's David Shuster that the Clinton campaign had "pimped out" Chelsea on the campaign trail.

Wolfson went on a tear, saying the comment was "beneath contempt." Kurtz said MSNBC had apolgized, but Wolfson said he was unaware of any apology delivered personally to Chelsea. Then, in what I take as an implicit reference to Chris Matthews's recent apology for cracks he'd made about Hillary, Wolfson referred to "a pattern here at this particular network." He also added rhetorically: "Is this part of a pattern? Is there something that folks are encouraged to do or not do?"

Wolfson said Hillary might be done with MSNBC debates. "I at this point can't envision a scenario where we would continue to engage in debates on that network," he said.