Here's a complete list. A few interesting names: Rahm Emanuel, Robert Byrd, Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Joe Biden, Max Baucus, Bob Casey, Mary Landrieu, Bill Richardson, Donna "I will quit the party" Brazile.

Also undecided: Nine delegates from Guam, American Samoa, and the Virgin Islands. Plus two each from the College Democrats and the Young Democrats of America. (Obama leaners, I'm guessing.)

And don't forget Christine Warnke, chair of the National Democratic Ethnic Coordinating Committee. It could always come down to her!



--Michael Crowley