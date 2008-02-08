I'm not sure how many of you have seen the latest print issue of National Review, but I think it's pretty telling, in a somewhat unintentional way. The cover image is a not-especially flattering photo of Hillary flanked by Bill, above the headline: "Please Nominate this Woman Couple." Then, just below that, is a smaller headline to another piece, which reads, "No, Nominate Obama--Seriously."

The thought I had when I saw this was: "Okay, the cover story explains why Hillary would be an easier candidate to beat in the general, and then they have a smaller piece arguing the opposite--that Obama would be the better match-up." But then I turned to the actual Obama article (seemed less familiar) and discovered that my interpretation of the second cover-line was completely wrong. The author, John O'Sullivan, doesn't argue that Obama would be easier to beat. He argues that both Obama and Hillary are very likely to win in November. And that, given this likelihood, he'd much rather have Obama as the nominee than Hillary. (It's actually a pretty interesting piece--well worth your time, though I don't think it's available free online.)

It struck me as kind of a telling window onto the conservative psyche at this point...

P.S. One of the arguments O'Sullivan makes is the following: