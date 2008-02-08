Barack Obama will probably win Hawaii on February 19. He does have a "home state" advantage and an organizational edge, since the state has a caucus. But here's something to ponder: almost 60% of Hawaiians are Asian Americans--as Isaac pointed out, by far the most anti-Obama demographic in the United States in the primaries thus far. And Hawaii's Democratic caucus is closed, which means an even higher Asian percentage among those eligible to vote for Hillary or Obama--not to mention that Hawaii's Democrats are notorious machine politicians, closely tied to the military and to huge unions that are officially in the tank for Clinton.

There's no way to know if Hawaii's Asian Americans will be as anti-Obama as voters in California and New York--who went for Hillary almost 3 to 1. Their psychology may be different from Asians on the mainland, since they're a local majority; their suspicion of "change" might be blunted by his local-boy roots; and if Hawaiians aren't necessarily less racist than mainlanders, they probably are racist in a more post-racial way. Still, it's enough to ask whether Obama's advantage is as big as David Plouffe says it is.

In the absence of any poll data on the issue, I decided to do the next best thing: call my Chinese grandparents, who live above Pearl Harbor. At 8 a.m. Hawaii time, they had just woken up. I led into the discussion by asking my grandmother what she'd been cooking recently--an exhaustive list, including a Chinese New Year's dish traditionally prepared by monks.