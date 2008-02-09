That's Wolf Blitzer's description of the results tonight in Washington state, where Obama prevailed (as he did in Nebraska). Wolf also seems a bit confused as to whether the raw numbers coming in are voters or "delegate equivalents," but John King knows what's going on, what with that great county-level map CNN has (seriously, it's awesome). Turnout is apparently very heavy in both Nebraska and Washington--it's true that these are caucus states, which favors Obama, but shouldn't he at least get some credit for being able to organize so well and run up such big margins? Hillary speaks of his strength in caucus states as though it's something to be discounted or belittled.

No word on Louisiana yet, where turnout doesn't appear to be as high.

--Josh Patashnik