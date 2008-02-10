Mrs. Clinton lost the Louisiana primary and the caucuses in Nebraska and Washington, and lost them by wide margins. Or, as the New York Times put it five minutes ago in its web headline, "Obama Defeats Clinton in 3-State Sweep." Some people say that Obama is an infatuation. Maybe, yes; maybe, no. I think not. But the self-evident fact is that Democrats who are not voting for Hillary also don't like her. Many despise her. It's as simple as that. She is at once conniving, prissy and haughty. What's to like?