Yes, Steve Emerson may be a nudnik. But he deserves a national medal for his pursuit of Middle Eastern terrorists in the United States. What's more he has been diligent, more than diligent is searching out American friends of terrorism. There are more than you imagine. The FBI and the CIA are certainly not among them. But, so desperate for staff are they, that they recruit in places that are effectively fronts for violent enemies of America and its friends.