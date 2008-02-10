Mike notes how Drudge has played up the "latina" angle in the Hillaryland shakeup, and says it wouldn't be shocking if someone had urged that storyline on him. One reason it could be meaningful: Solis Doyle, the latina, is being replaced by Maggie Williams, an African American woman. If relations between the African American and Hispanic communities are really as bad as Clinton pollster Sergio Bendixen suggested they are to Ryan Lizza (and I personally don't think they are, though the evidence hasn't been good so far), then there could be a real problem here, no?

--Noam Scheiber