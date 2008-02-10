The chief American correspondent of Ha'aretz, Shmuel Rosner, whose report that Barack Obama won the Jewish vote in Massachusetts and Connecticut I posted about last week has now looked more closely at how his fellow Jews voted in the California primary on Tuesday. Hillary Clinton did not win that cohort, as he had reported initially. It was Obama who did, by a margin of 49 percent to 47 percent. So I now claim credit for the Golden State outcome, too. See my article on Obama, the Jews and Israel.