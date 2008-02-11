What's more embarrassing for presumptive GOP nominee John McCain than having Republicans in Kansas and Louisiana cast what amounted to protest votes against his candidacy?

Having the party chair in Washington state stop tallying votes with 13 percent still uncounted, pre-emptively declare McCain the winner despite a wafer-thin lead, declare he did so because he was "confident" that would be the ultimate outcome, suggest he might count the rest of the vote some time next week, and hang up on Mike Huckabee's lawyers when they called to complain. Josh Marshall has a good rundown of the banana-republic details here.

--Christopher Orr

