Perhaps it shouldn't come as a great surprise that the candidate who threw herself a big victory party in Florida for a race that didn't count would studiously ignore accumulating losses in races that do count. Matt Yglesias notes:

I wanted to see what, if any, reaction Hillary Clinton's campaign had up on their website to her loss in Maine, but it seems they're ignoring it. Also Louisiana. And Washington. And Nebraska. And of course the US Virgin Islands. Instead, the latest results-related thing I saw was a post-Super Tuesday memo from Mark Penn...

Nor is this bad-news-is-no-news posture limited to the web site. As ABC reports:

Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., has not made one mention of her losses Saturday in Nebraska, Louisiana, and Washington.



Campaigning on Sunday Manassas, VA, Clinton didn't congratulate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., or acknowledge that there is a race in play in the state of Maine.

Classy.

--Christopher Orr

