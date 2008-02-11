Sorry this took a few days, but congratulations to Stump reader... jhildner! Here are the results as compiled by our expert webterns Cara Parks and Adam Blinick, relying on data from Real Clear Politics:

RCP says last Tuesday results gave 818 delegates to Hillary and 814 to Obama. Talkbacker jhildner had predicted Hillary with 821 and Obama with 843. Despite calling California for Obama, he made the right call in Missouri, and the judges have decreed him our Super Tuesday winner. Oh, the glory!

P.S. See comments for instructions on collecting your fabulous prize....

--Michael Crowley