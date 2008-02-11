Matthew Yglesias defends Barack Obama against the oft-hurled charge of lacking policy specifics. Soft-on-Clinton Kevin Drum replies that Yglesias is bashing a straw man: "Who are these people who think Obama is a policy naif? Let's name some names."

Okay, I'll start: Time's Mark Halperin, who writes today that one of Obama's great advantages is:

An electorate that seems oddly indifferent to conventional norms of preparedness for the job of commander-in-chief — and which appears even more indifferent to the existence (or absence) of detailed policy prescriptions despite the grave problems confronting the nation.

I think other examples could be found easily.

--Jonathan Chait