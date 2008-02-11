Critiquing Larry Kudlow's blogging is essentially a futile endeavor, but this post is incoherent even by his usual standards. First, Kudlow says:

Obama’s tax plan would add up to a 39.6 percent personal income tax, a 52.2 percent combined income and payroll tax, a 28 percent capital-gains tax, a 39.6 percent dividends tax, and a 55 percent estate tax. In other words, Sen. Obama is a very-high-tax candidate. Whether Wall Street has fully discounted this, I have no idea. Probably not yet. But somebody in the investor class ought to be thinking about it, because it’s not good.

First, part of this is factually incorrect. Under both Obama's tax plan and Hillary's, the top marginal tax rate would revert to 39.6 percent. This year, the top marginal rate applies only to income above $349,701. But the Social Security tax, which makes up the bulk of payroll taxes, applies only to the first $97,500 of income--which is taxed at a marginal rate of 28 percent. Not a single dollar earned by anyone, as far as I can tell, would face a combined 52.2 percent marginal rate.

Second, if I have this straight, according to Kudlow, the market is so attuned to politics that it drops on days when Democrats are holding their primaries and caucuses--but investors aren't aware that Barack Obama isn't a fan of the Bush tax cuts? Really?

Even curiouser is this: