"I thought the best thing that has happened in recent weeks was the debate that Hillary and Senator Obama had in Los Angeles. They were able to respectively explore their differences and questions about each other's record. They had disagreements, but they were respectful and honorable of each other, and they even left open the door that they might run together."



That's Bill Clinton speaking to the Washington Post after an appearance at a DC black church yesterday, and subtly pushing several pro-Hillary themes at once:

a) The primary has actually been civil ("We're not playing dirty!")

b) Debates are a good thing (for Hillary, at least)

c) A joint ticket (Clinton-Obama of course) might happen, so y'all can vote Hillary and still get Barack.