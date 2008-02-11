Yes, yes, Mike Huckabee will never win the GOP nomination. But amid all the Clinton-Obama jockeying, the volatility Huck's introduced on the Republican side - where McCain was supposed to have everything wrapped up on Super Tuesday - couldn't be more delicious. Check out the most recent Virginia polling:

Eve of VA GOP Primary 2/11/08: Huckabee Closes-In On McCain Big movement in Virginia following Mike Huckabee's strong showing over the weekend in Louisiana, Kansas and Washington state. On the eve of the Virginia Republican Primary, it's John McCain 48%, Mike Huckabee 37%. Compared to an identical SurveyUSA tracking poll released 72 hours ago, McCain is down 9, Huckabee is up 12. McCain had led by 32, now leads by 11. Among Conservative voters, McCain had led by 21, now trails by 5. Among Pro-Life voters, McCain had led by 20 points, now trails by 6. Among voters in Southeast VA, McCain had led by 28, now trails by 12. Among voters focused on Immigration, McCain had led by 16, now trails by 17. Among voters who attend religious services regularly, McCain had led by 24, now trails by 2.

What does it say about the firmness of McCain's support when, within 72 hours, McCain loses 26 points among conservative voters?

-- Eve Fairbanks

