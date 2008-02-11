I dialed into that Clinton conference call this afternoon and was left absolutely speechless by some of the things Mark Penn said. For example, he argued that we should disregard polls showing Obama doing better than Hillary against McCain. That's fine--I don't actually put much stock in polls about hypothetical matchups. But Penn was making a much more ambitious point--arguing, essentially, that polls are unreliable in general. He cited several data points: Polls showed John Kerry winning against George W. Bush in 2004; polls showed Hillary losing to Rick Lazio in the 2000 Senate race; polls showed Obama doing well in California and Massachusetts last Tuesday; early Super Tuesday exit polls showed Obama rolling to big victories across the country...

Wow, where to start? The Bush-Kerry polls showed a pretty close race in the final week or so of the 2004 campaign (which it basically was), and a lot of them got the result right. So I don't think you can summarily dimiss the 2004 polling. Likewise, most of the polling going into Hillary's 2000 election showed her up slightly (see this New York Times editorial from the day before). She won relatively comfortably, but it's not like the polls were highly misleading. As for February 5, the vast majority of Masachusetts polls showed Hillary winning comfortably (see here for the average of the last few polls there, which were Obama's best Massachusetts polls); it's only California that was really screwy--and that seems forgivable since the outcome hinged on a remarkable and unexpected surge in Latino turnout.

And who said anything about exit polls? They've definitely been misleading at times. But most journalists know that, or have learned it by now. Anyway, it's not like anyone's been citing early exit polls showing Obama beating McCain. I'm not even sure what that would mean at this point.

(In fairness, the New Hampshire polls were pretty misleading, though I don't remember Penn mentioning them...)