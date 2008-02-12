You may recall when, in 1997, the prime minister of Malaysia condemned George Soros as a Jew who trashed Malaysia's currency and was guilty of other infamies. Now, another Muslim government has stigmatized poor Soros, identified first as a "Jewish tycoon," as the "mastermind of modern colonialism." What can the man do to convince these folk that he really is a Palestinian nationalist?

In any case, from MEMRI (to whom we are ever grateful) comes a broadcast from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry enrolling citizens in state-sponsored paranoia.

