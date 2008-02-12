The same friend decided to volunteer for Obama after yesterday's rally:

About ten voters were waiting for the polls to open at 6 a.m. this (windy and chilly) morning at an elementary school in Ashburn, Virginia (which lies about 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C.). A local Democratic organizer said that on a good primary day a total turnout of 200 voters is considered great. This morning over 200 people had voted before 9 a.m. The ballots were better than 2-to-1 Democratic.

Barack Obama volunteers were being instructed by the campaign to be respectful to Hillary supporters, and in the event of rain or snow they should help protect both Democratic candidates' lawn signs, posters, and other materials. Both sets of volunteers (one Hillary supporter and two Obama supporters) were chatty and only gently competing for undecided voters. On the Republican side, a middle aged couple planted several Mike Huckabee lawn signs before sun up but there was no McCain presence through 10 a.m. and neither candidate had volunteers canvassing at the polling station.