Now that the writers' strike has been resolved, Variety reports:

As for "Lost," exec producer Carlton Cuse said he and fellow showrunner Damon Lindelof would meet with ABC brass today to hammer out the plan for the rest of the season. They won't be able to finish the remaining eight segs of the show's planned 16-episode season -- five is a more likely number -- but they will be able to craft a completed storyline for the remainder of this season, Cuse said.

The article has updates on the fates of other shows as well, for those of you nervously awaiting news of "Samantha Who?" and "Two and a Half Men."

--Christopher Orr