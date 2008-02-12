The Atlantic's Josh Green skillfully mines months of reporting on Hillaryland (some from that infamous spiked GQ piece) for some great insights and anecdotes on why the ousted campaign manager was probably wrong for the job, and may have exemplified an incumbent-style complacency that has cost Hillary dearly.

Josh raises an interesting theory--that Solis Doyle was in over her head, something several people around Hillary had tried to argue in the past, but survived on the basis of her extreme personal loyalty. Isn't that a Bush management model--one that Hillary and most other Democrats say led to catastrophe?

--Michael Crowley