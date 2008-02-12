I know I am late getting to this, but one thing in that big Times story on the Clinton campaign today seemed worth noting:

“She has to win both Ohio and Texas comfortably, or she’s out,” said one superdelegate who has endorsed Mrs. Clinton, and who spoke on condition of anonymity to share a candid assessment. “The campaign is starting to come to terms with that.” Campaign advisers, also speaking privately in order to speak plainly, confirmed this view.

The key word here is "comfortably." Why is the campaign saying this, even anonymously? If they win both states narrowly I don't see why they are finished (unless those wacky delegate allocations in Texas put them at an almost impossible disadvantage).

One other thing: Where are all the Wisconsin polls? Everyone is acting as if Obama has the state sewn up, but why? (The only numbers I have seen, courtesy of ARG one week ago, had Clinton up 9!)

Update: I spoke too soon. This poll has Obama up 11 in Wisc.

