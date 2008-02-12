Only this one's named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Actually, Kareem's whole blog is worth a read: There aren't that many 7-foot-2 Hall-of-Famers out there who can still shoot a sky-hook and write intelligently about Herbie Hancock and the straitjacket of music genres.

P.S. I'm not sure what (if anything) it says about the Hillary-Obama matchup that of the two Showtime-era Lakers who've endorsed presidential candidates, Obama's is a guy who's spent his post-basketball years writing books about black history while Hillary's has busied himself opening Starbucks and TGI Friday's in black neighborhoods.



--Jason Zengerle