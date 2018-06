"How can we have a nominee who can't win the votes of working-class people?"

--A Hillary strategist, to Slate's John Dickerson, who offers some reasons why reports of Hillary's demise may be premature.

(The cheering effect for Hillary partisans may be mitigated by Dickerson's caveat that Hillary will be "in trouble" if she can't hold Wisconsin, where the latest poll currently shows her 11 points down.)

--Michael Crowley