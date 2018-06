The combination of a quick call for Obama in Virginia and the too-close-to-call status on the GOP side has the cable pundits (and me) suspecting that Obama cleaned up among independents--bleeding McCain of a critical base of support in the process.

Virginia may almost be a mirror image of New Hampshire: Independents, assuming McCain had the state in the bag, may have decided to participate in what they (mistakenly) believed would be a closer race on the other side.

--Noam Scheiber