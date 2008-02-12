Bad news for Mark Penn in Virginia. The Hillary strategist likes to say, as he did last week, that "It is Hillary Clinton who is seen as being both ready to be commander in chief on day one and is ready to deal with the big challenges we face as a nation."

But tonight Virginia Democrats said Obama was "most qualified to be Commander in Chief" by a 55-44 margin. (That and a ton of other CNN exit data here.)

Meanwhile independents favored Obama by a more than 2-1 margin, and Republicans chose him 3-1. (So much for those strategic pro-Hillary GOP voters.)

In an otherwise disastrous showing, however, Hillary did carry white Democrats handily, 58-41.