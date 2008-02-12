The big question tonight: Is Obama's strong showing in Virginia a sign of an expanding coalition, or is it the predictable result of a contest waged on favorable terrain? The answer is probably a little of both. For example, Obama basically tied Hillary among white voters in Virginia* after losing them by 18 points in Missouri, a state he barely won last Tuesday. On the other hand, Virginia has a lot more affluent white liberals and moderates than Missouri does. The majority of them live in the populous DC suburbs, which Obama carried by a 62-38 margin.

Still, I think there are a couple of places you can find genuine growth for Obama. The first place I'd look is older white voters. In Missouri, Hillary won white voters above age 60 by a 67-28 margin. In Virginia, she only won them by a 57-42 margin. That's a 24-point swing toward Obama among a very significant bloc (25 percent of the Missouri electorate; 17 percent of the Virginia electorate).

Another place to look is white Catholics, also a key demographic (16 percent of Missouri voters; 12 percent in Virginia). Hillary won them 50-46 in Missouri; Obama won them 49-48 tonight. These voters aren't just important in Democratic primaries; they're a general-election swing group, too. So it's a doubly-encouraging development for him.

Obama also carried the 5 percent of Virginia voters who were Hispanic by a healthy 54-46 margin. Now, there may be qualitative differences between Virginia Latinos and Latinos in, say, California. (My understanding is that a relatively high fraction of Virginia Latinos have Central American rather than Mexican roots; vice versa for California; there are probably also differences between Hispanic communities that represent 25 or 30 percent of a state's population and Hispanic communities that only represent 5 percent.) Still, this does give lie to the idea that Obama can't compete among Hispanics, which is an important talking point if nothing else.