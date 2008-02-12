

The Archbishop of Canterbury sure did make a mess the other day when he

pronounced his divine insight that British law should in some instances

defer to Shari'a law. Of course, he never quite stipulated in what areas

he was so eager for Commons to devolve its powers to the mullahs. And,

moreover, he never quite explained who would decide which of Shari'a's

multiple fiats were to be imposed on Muslim inhabitants of Britain and how

this would be decided. What about corporal punishment of wives and

women...and children, for that matter? I assume that "honor killings" of

wives and daughters and cousins and of gays, in general, would still be

frowned upon by the church. But, still...



In any case, the immediate response from the religious and secular public

was either incomprehension or outrage. Somehow, the Brits understood that

what was being traduced by the Reverend Rowan Williams -- oh, so casually and

oh, so vaguely -- was the tremendum of English law. It is, of course, no

longer surprising that the mainstream Protestant churches no longer see

themselves as bearers of honorable traditions. But what do they do to

their own history and legacies is their own business.



So why not go back to the old compromise between church and state? The

church should stick to its own business. It certainly should not trample

onto the ground where society and Islam are in struggle.



Oh, yes, the ruling body of the Anglican Church met yesterday and gave

cheer to the archbishop. According to an article in Tuesday's FT, the

archbishop then took "responsibility for any unclarity...and for any

misleading choice of words that has helped to cause distress or

misunderstanding among the public at large and especially among my fellow

Christians." This is the usual weasel wording of someone who has been

forced to retract something in which he deeply believes. But he did not

mention Shari'a law again. Bless the Lord.





