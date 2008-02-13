



Because someone has to do it! A couple of people, including my beloved colleague Chris, have ridiculed Penn for pointing out that Obama has "never faced a credible Republican opponent," when the worst direct challenger Hillary ever faced was the not-so-fearsome Rick Lazio.

That's true as far as it goes, but Penn was making a broader point. Here's the line in context:

Sen. Obama has never faced a credible Republican opponent or the Republican attack machine, so voters are taking a chance that his current poll numbers will hold up after the Republicans get going. With Hillary, the GOP has already tried just about every attack and has failed. Those attacks are already factored in her ratings, where she remains competitive against Sen. McCain. But when it comes to Sen. Obama this is a big unknown, and the likelihood is that his negatives will rise.

Penn's making a point about, basically, the "Vast Right Wing Conspiracy," and its years of attacks on Hillary--not electoral challengers like Lazio. I don't find that crazy or misleading.