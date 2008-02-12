A propos of Eve's earlier post on red-state Virginia's tendency to tease Dems into thinking it might one day turn blue, the turnout numbers today are (as they've been elsewhere throughout the primaries) rather eye-popping.

Specifically, with 99 percent counted, there were over 960,000 Virginians who cast votes in the Democratic primary, versus just 478,000 who offered a GOP preference--a two-to-one margin. Barack Obama alone won 140,000 more votes than all the Republicans combined. This seems to me to be a significant development, though I'd be curious to hear the thoughts of those more expert in the political intricacies of the Commonwealth. (virginiacentrist?)

--Christopher Orr