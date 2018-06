Less surprising than the Virginia tally, but still pretty remarkable, are the DC numbers. With 98 percent counted, there are just over 113,000 participants in the Democratic primary, compared to fewer than 6,000 in the Republican, essentially a 20-to-1 ratio. Some of the GOP figures look more like the results of a high-school-president election (Huckabee 961!; Paul 471!) than a major-city primary.

--Christopher Orr