"If you look at the Clinton and Huckabee votes in Virginia, they mirror each other. They both do well where it's poor and white. Look at the few counties in Virginia where she managed to prevail. She generally took them by 3:1 or greater margins which would be good for her except they're tiny depopulated rural counties near the Tennessee border like Scott and Washington.... If her trends continue like this she'll resemble Huckabee--a boutique candidate, catering to a small portion of the electorate. In fact, she's worse off than Huckabee who did much better versus McCain than she did against Obama."